Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 22,799 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

