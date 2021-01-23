Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 28,156 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

Chubb stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average is $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.