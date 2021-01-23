Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,796 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,812,000 after purchasing an additional 540,183 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $57,128,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

