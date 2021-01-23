Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,345,059. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

NYSE AN opened at $76.69 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

