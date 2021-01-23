Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,712.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

Shares of ORLY opened at $457.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.