Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Cigna by 7.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $223.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

