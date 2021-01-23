Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Shares of CME opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

