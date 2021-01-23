Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

NYSE CAH opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

