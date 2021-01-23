Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

NYSE ECL opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.