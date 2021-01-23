Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,137 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

