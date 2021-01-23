Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $405.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

