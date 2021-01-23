Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 236,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 130.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

