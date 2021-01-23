Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $101.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

