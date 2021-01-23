Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,747 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258,179 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,408 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 206,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

XLNX stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

