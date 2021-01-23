Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 349.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.