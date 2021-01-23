Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

