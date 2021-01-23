Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $137.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

