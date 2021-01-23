Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

The Southern stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

