Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX opened at $492.86 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $516.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.67 and a 200-day moving average of $420.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.