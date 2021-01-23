Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

Ross Stores stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

