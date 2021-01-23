Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.86 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $315.14 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.37 and a 200-day moving average of $342.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

