Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,442 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

