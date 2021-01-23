Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 236.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $15,242,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Leidos by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Leidos by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Leidos by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

