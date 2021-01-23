Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,970 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

