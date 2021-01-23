Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $732.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

