Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,865 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

