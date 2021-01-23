Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

