Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,878 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Qurate Retail worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,837.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

