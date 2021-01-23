Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,140 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $126.14 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

