Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 66,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.17.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

