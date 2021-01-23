Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 106,883 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,114 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 106,883 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.46 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

