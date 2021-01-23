Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,719 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

