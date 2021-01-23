Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,063 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $150.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

