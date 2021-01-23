Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,262 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,088 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $181,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Insiders sold a total of 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

EA opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

