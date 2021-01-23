Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,368 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $71.79 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

