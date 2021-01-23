Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,458 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

