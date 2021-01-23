Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 41,349 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,349 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

