Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,041 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $534.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.72 and its 200-day moving average is $399.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

