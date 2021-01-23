Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 65,659 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 65,659 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.