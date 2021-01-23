Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,562 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

