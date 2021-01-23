Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

