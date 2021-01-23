Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells $23,433,882.12 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,785,110.11.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $41.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.