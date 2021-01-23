Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.