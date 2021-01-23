Pamp Network (PAMP) Trading Up 55.9% This Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 55.9% against the dollar. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $2,941.30 and $55,826.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.