PancakeSwap Price Up 49.2% Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $95.74 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00056018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00126930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00077081 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00279499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040406 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 155,698,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,167,656 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

