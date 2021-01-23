Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.74

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $2.88. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 25,228 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

