Pantos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $8,750.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00127139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039170 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,657,065 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

