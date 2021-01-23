PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

