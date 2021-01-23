Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Tops $3.40 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $3.40 million and $93,383.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029227 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005485 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 588,783,964 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

