Paragon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

